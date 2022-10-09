Mar. 4, 1954—Sept. 22, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Local music legend, Robert Bates, unexpectedly left us on Sept. 22. He passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side. Missing him terribly are his beloved children Curtis, Jen, Dakota, Jessie, and Corey; and his sweetheart Debra. Missing their grandpa are Alexa, Delainey, Dustin, Madilyn, Kenna, and Kepler.

Bob was born in New York City on March 4, 1954. He graduated from Lindenhurst High School in 1971 and went on to Juilliard where he graduated in 1976 with a master’s degree. Bob could pick up anything with strings and make it sound beautiful. Additionally, he had a unique and powerful tenor singing voice. That voice landed him regularly on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry alongside country music legend, Charlie Louvin in the ‘90s. He played in many bands throughout his life. The “Bob Bates Band” always brought the house down. He also played in “Dyer Switch” with his best friend and music partner, JoAnn Sifo. Bob taught music at Taconic Hills Central School district for about 30 years. While there, he put on legendary “Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Unplugged” shows for his students. Even after retirement, Bob never stopped playing and teaching. He became the music director at Amorak Youth. He performed often at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls amongst his fellow local musicians and friends.

There is no doubt Bob was a musical genius. But he was much more than that. He loved his family more than anything. He got more joy out of giving than receiving. He never met a dog, or as he called them “pooches,” that he didn’t like. Conversely, every pooch he encountered always loved him. He always told those near and dear to him how proud he was of them. We hope he knows that we are damn proud of him too.

We will miss him tremendously but we’re lucky to be able to visit him anytime in every piece of music he created.

Stay tuned for a Celebration of Life for Bob at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls in the near future.

As the saying on his favorite Buddy Holly shirt says, “Legends Never Die.” “Here’s to You,” Bob Bates. We love you so much.

