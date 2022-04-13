June 9, 1956—April 8, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Robert B. ‘Sippy’ Sipowicz, Jr., 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born June 9, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Helen P. Sipowicz, Sr.
Sippy was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and then attended Post University in Connecticut, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business.
For many years, Sippy owned and operated Bob’s Grocery in Hudson Falls. After the sale of the grocery store, he then worked and retired from C.R. Bard.
Sippy was a big sports fan. He would frequently umpire at the local areas school girls softball games and also officiated the girls basketball games. Sippy enjoyed both hockey and baseball and was a fan of the Boston Bruins and the Boston Red Sox. His home was always filled with the sound of Bruce Springsteen. Most importantly, Sippy loved his grandchildren and enjoyed their company.
Survivors include his children: Cameron Sipowicz (Gabrielle) of Argyle, Andrew Sipowicz of Hartford and Carly Sipowicz (Matt Ploof) of Hartford; his dear friend, J.R. Diamond; his grandchildren: Cameron, Avery-Rose, Gannon, Grayson, Ariel and Ruth; as well as his sister, Helen Marie Sipowicz of CO.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Wayside Inn, 3130 Route 4 in in Hudson Falls.
Memorial donations in memory of Sippy may be made to the Eye Tumor Research Foundation, PO Box 832, Philadelphia, PA 19105.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
