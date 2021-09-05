Dec. 18, 1961—Aug. 28, 2021

GREENWICH — Robert “Bobby” R. McKernon, 59, a lifelong resident and dairy farmer of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Cambridge, NY on December 18, 1961, to Robert B. and Emolyn (Davies) McKernon.

Robert’s roots were planted in his beloved town of Greenwich, he was proud to be a third generation Dairy Farmer. Right out of school he worked for Moy Acres, then Morehouse, Greenwich Excavating, and most recently was a maintenance worker for the Town of Greenwich Highway Department.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed watching his girls play sports over the years.

He was predeceased by his father Robert B. McKernon, uncle Charles, Sr. McKernon, and aunt Shirley Coon.

He is survived by his mother Emolyn (Davies) McKernon of Greenwich; children: Ashley (James) Jenks, Paige, and Destiney McKernon; brothers: Ronald, Richard, Randall (Audrey) and Ryan (Lori) McKernon; grandkids: Isaac and Isabella Jenks, Serena Courtney, Braylon McKernon; several nieces and nephews.