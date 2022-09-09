March 2, 1944—Aug. 13, 2022

Robert B. Doin, Sr., 78, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on March 2, 1944, in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Theresa Irene (Nitzschman) Doin.

Robert was a 1962 graduate of Niskayuna High School and graduated from Clarkson University with a bachelor’s degree. He proudly served in the United States Navy.

On Dec. 17, 1966, Robert married Jean Kindl at St. Helen’s Church in Niskayuna. They spent 51 wonderful years together until her passing in 2018.

Throughout his career, Robert worked at Continental Insurance Company, owned and operated Pinetree Press with his wife. He also enjoyed being a bus driver for Queensbury School District, where the kids would call him “Bus Driver Bob.”

Bob, a tried and trusted crew member and Captain, loved his time with the wind in his sails. When playing the guitar with family and friends, he was always ready for a cocktail and a sing along. Games with the neighbors, and grandchildren were always a great time for him.

He delighted in discussing the trials and tribulations of current events with those who were close to him. He was also a past member of the Rotary Club in South Glens Falls.

Besides his parents and wife, he was also predeceased by his young son, Jeffrey M. Doin.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Kimarie “Kim” A. White and her husband, Robert; Robert “Rob” B. Doin, Jr. and his wife, Justina; his grandchildren: Jeffrey White and his wife, Ceaira, Ryan White and his fiance, Ellen Lowndes, Ian Doin and Aberlyn “Abby” Doin; his great-grandchildren: Charles White and Johnathen White; his siblings: Irene Meister and her husband, Edward, Pamela D’Alessandro and her husband, Richard, Gregory Doin and his wife, Leila; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services and burial will immediately follow calling hours and the St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Robert’s memory can be made to the Project Cameron’s Story, 7 Faxon St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.