Sept. 9, 1931—March 10, 2023

IVORYTON, CT—Robert Anthony Bartholomew, Sr., passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 after a short hospital stay. He was 91.

Robert was born in Meriden in 1931 to Richard and Emma (Thomas) Bartholomew. The youngest of four siblings, he was married to Louise Belcourt at the age of 22 and completed building his own home shortly thereafter.

Robert worked as a sheet metal worker and estimator for the G.R. Cummings Company for many years. He was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union—Local 40.

Upon retirement, Robert and Louise moved to the New York Adirondacks. There they remodeled an old farmhouse and spent time traveling. They eventually moved back to Ivoryton, CT.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, his brothers: Richard and Leon Bartholomew, his sister, Erma DeMaria and his wife, Louise (Belcourt) Bartholomew. He is survived by his children: Candace Bialczak, Joseph Bartholomew, Robert Bartholomew, Jr. and Christian Bartholomew; and eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours to be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) at www.nrdc.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.