May 16, 1939—Oct. 3, 2022

TROY — Robert Allen, 83, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was born to parents Viola Jones-Allen and Fred Allen on May 16, 1939 in Hebron, NY.

A lover of nature and farming, Bob met the love of his life Linda Mohr on Pedersen Farm. They were married in 1975 after Bob proposed on Valentine’s Day.

Bob was a renaissance man with his interests: from farming and construction to music and movies. He even holds patents for different inventions and copyrights for songs he wrote that others have performed. One song called “The Winds of Change” speaks to longing for life to be simpler, kinder and a life with more human connections. Bob had hidden depths he shared with only a chosen few.

Bob is survived by his wife Linda; his daughter, Sarah Allen-Meyers; son-in-law, Jeremy Meyers; brother, Richard Allen; sister-in-law, Linda Allen; sister-in-law, Helen Mohr; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters: Rita, Lorraine, Florence and Patricia, as well as his brothers: John and Fred.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Marra Funeral Home. Calling hours are Thursday from 5-7 p.m. prior to services.

The family would like to thank all the staff at hospice, especially Angel, Ryan and Sue who are truly doing God’s work every day.