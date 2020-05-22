Robert Allen Welch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GREENWICH — Following his recent precipitous fall from health, Robert Welch was delivered to the waiting arms of Jesus on May 18, 2020. Robert had, throughout his 58 years, always been full of life, a fact which made the suddenness of his passing so difficult to comprehend. Always ready to assist anyone with any need, Robert has left an indelible mark of kindness and selfless devotion to others on all who knew and loved him.

Robert was a hard-working, dedicated, caring, big-hearted man who always found the time and energy to help others. For the last 27+ years he worked with the Town of Easton Highway Department and then the New York State Department of Transportation. He mentored many and passed along his enormous talent and understanding of all things mechanical. Robert enjoyed helping others, most often without even being asked.

Robert was born in Amsterdam and was raised in Clifton Park and Malta and graduated from Ballston Spa High School and BOCES. He was a devoted father to his son, Eric, who was always the apple of his eye and who will miss him forever.