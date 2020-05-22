Robert Allen Welch

GREENWICH — Following his recent precipitous fall from health, Robert Welch was delivered to the waiting arms of Jesus on May 18, 2020. Robert had, throughout his 58 years, always been full of life, a fact which made the suddenness of his passing so difficult to comprehend. Always ready to assist anyone with any need, Robert has left an indelible mark of kindness and selfless devotion to others on all who knew and loved him.
Robert was a hard-working, dedicated, caring, big-hearted man who always found the time and energy to help others. For the last 27+ years he worked with the Town of Easton Highway Department and then the New York State Department of Transportation. He mentored many and passed along his enormous talent and understanding of all things mechanical. Robert enjoyed helping others, most often without even being asked.
Robert was born in Amsterdam and was raised in Clifton Park and Malta and graduated from Ballston Spa High School and BOCES. He was a devoted father to his son, Eric, who was always the apple of his eye and who will miss him forever.
Later in life, Robert fell in love with and married his wife, Alice, who grieves the loss of Robert tremendously. Robert and Alice enjoyed a loving and joyful marriage of some 31 years. Robert and Alice enjoyed going camping, visiting the ocean, attending live music events, and taking trips together wherever the road would lead. His favorite activities invariably involved time spent with family.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary (McCormick) Welch and daughter, Christina Welch.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Alice; by his son, Eric; stepsons: Eugene, Douglas, Jeffrey, and Steven; his grandchildren: Cassidy, Lidia and Amelia; and his step-grandsons: Brendan and Kevin Kelly; and his step-granddaughter, Tamika Whitney. He leaves behind brothers Kenny and Bruce, and sisters Susan, Diane, and Carol. His father, Roenell, whom Robert held in such high esteem, grieves his loss.
With Robert’s passing, the world loses a tremendously selfless and caring father, brother, husband, and friend, but our loss is heaven’s gain, where his soul will be waiting to be reunited with all the ones he loved.
Robert’s wife Alice wishes to thank the staff for their loving care while Robert was at Granville Center Nursing Home & Rehab.
Donations in Robert’s name may be made to the Salvation Army, 37 Broad St, Glens Falls, NY, 12801.
A funeral service will be held privately on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Greenwich, NY. Family and friends may attend services and pay their respects online beginning at 12:30 PM, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87390156701 Meeting ID: 873 9015 6701
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
