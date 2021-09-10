Robert Allan Reed

Jan. 17, 1973 - Sept. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Robert Allan Reed, 48, of Ogden Road, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his home.

Born on January 17, 1973 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the Lucy (Mattison) Reed of Queensbury and the late Clifford T. Reed.

Robert was the manager at Exit 18 U-Haul for many years and worked at different cab companies, most recently Queensbury Cab. In 2003 he married Lanitajean May (Phillips) Reed and helped raise his stepdaughter and stepson since they were very young at the time. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 1-year-old grandson, watching football (NY Giants), baseball (NY Yankees) and most of all he enjoyed watching wrestling.

Besides his grandparents and father, he was also predeceased by his infant brother, Clifford John Reed and sister, Amy Lynne Alston Reed.