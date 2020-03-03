May 1, 1927 — Feb. 29, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Robert A. Yole, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Feb. 29, 2020, at Washington Center in Argyle.
Born on May 1, 1927 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late William and Clara (Beecher) Yole.
Robert was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he transferred to the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII and Korean War.
On Feb. 1, 1964, Robert married Helen Stark in the town of Moreau.
Robert worked for Monahan & Loughlin as a roofer and tinman. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and a member of the Elks Lodge #81 in Queensbury and the American Legion Post 574 in Hudson Falls.
He loved tending to his yard and was very meticulous about its upkeep. Robert was an avid Yankee’s baseball fan, having a room dedicated to Yankee’s memorabilia, he kept under lock and key. He enjoyed his grandkids’ baseball and football games. He lovingly referred to his grandkids as, “Lefty, Righty, Lefty.” Robert cherished his Lincoln town car with the notable vanity plate “Yole 1.” He was the last of the Seven Yole generations.
Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley (Stanley) Yole; his siblings, Richard Yole, Gerald Yole, James Yole, Thomas Yole, John Yole and Rosemaire Hafner and his son in law, Thomas Graham, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Yole; his children, Judy Graham, Mike Lanfear (Mary), Robin Norton (Leonard), Sylvia Ryan (Douglas), Robert A. Yole, Jr., Paul Yole (Amy), April Marine; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robert’s family wishes to thank his caregivers, Robin and Judith, for their care given to Robert at his home.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, following the calling hours, with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574, Pearl St., Hudson Falls, New York 12839.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
