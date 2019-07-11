May 6, 1934 — July 9, 2019
FORT EDWARD and MOREAU — Robert A. Tidd, 85, died peacefully in the arms of his Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 6, 1934, in Theresa, Bob was the son of the late Burton M. and Claire (Tardiff) Tidd.
Bob attended Fort Edward High School. He then went on to enlist and serve in the U.S. Air Force at age 17, from 1951-1955, before being honorably discharged.
On Dec. 1, 1956, he married the love of his life, Anna Mary Gabriele, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Gabriele at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward, where he continued to practice his faith.
After four years serving his country, Bob worked for Scott Paper Co. as a machine adjuster. For over 30 years, he was a devoted employee where he formed many lifelong meaningful relationships and was able to enjoy an early retirement.
Once retired, Bob cherished spending time with his wife and family at his beautiful camp on Summit Lake. He also liked to hunt, throw horseshoes, fish and tend his garden. He took pride and meticulous care of his absolutely beautiful peonies, roses and grapevines. Bob was an avid bowler, always striving to improve his game with Anna, his perfect partner, and Louisa (Weasy), his “little sister” in-law sidekick.
Following a lifetime of precious memories living in Fort Edward and working hard over the years, Bob had Anna’s “dream home” built. The memories continued with special family gatherings, especially the annual family Christmas parties.
God blessed Bob with having four devoted daughters who genuinely enjoyed spending time with him. There were picnics in Lake George, trips to Maine, Yankees games and NYC adventures.
Bob was Fort Edward High School’s #1 sports fan, attending all girls and boys sports throughout the years, especially the Fort Edward Girls Volleyball team.
However, nothing compared to the pleasure he had in watching his grandchildren showing their talents whether it be watching a play, cheering them on as they played in a sport, going to a school concert and even watching livestream on his laptop.
Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his childhood brother, William and his brother, John Tidd; along with special sisters and brothers-in-law.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 62 years, Anna; his children, Bobbi Ann Salerno and her husband, Pat, of Fort Edward, Donna Collier and her husband, Mike, of Moreau, Susan Carpenter and her husband, Francis (Skeet), of Fort Edward and Antoinette Donahue and her husband, Joe, of Queensbury; his grandchildren, Anna Russell (Andy), PJ Salerno, Michael Collier, Joey Collier (Alex), Mackenzie Collier, Tara Ryther (Ronnie), Suzette Hill (Braxton) and Sean Donahue; his great-grandchildren who he adored, Blake and Cole Russell, Cecilie and Carter Ryther and Adellae and Camilla Hill.
He is also survived by his brother, Theodore Tidd; and sister, Marie Ross; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special friend, John Creaser.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Pallbearers include his grandsons PJ Salerno, Michael Collier, Joey Collier and Sean Donahue; along with his grandsons-in-law, Andy Russell, Ronnie Ryther and Braxton Hill.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Bob’s memory can be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Saratoga/Washington County Hospice, for their care and support of Bob and his family.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
