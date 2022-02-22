May 16, 1960—Feb. 14, 2022
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert A. Ryan, 61, of South Glens Falls, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
He was born May 16, 1960, the son of the late Paul and Beatrice (Murray) Ryan, Sr.
Robert attended South Glens Falls High School before starting his working career. He was an excellent concrete and masonry worker and recently was employed at Bast Hatfield.
Robert loved riding his motorcycles, he called it his “wind therapy.” He loved being a grandpa and loved his wife, Tasha, very much. He also loved being outdoors, camping, German shepherds and his dogs, Betty White, Ruby and Pearl. Robert had a great sense of humor and was an excellent cook and attended culinary school.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Mark Ryan and Tommy Ryan; his sister, Karen McAuley; his wife, Tasha Ryan, his uncle, Kenny Murray and his nephew, Nathan Brown.
Survivors include his daughter, Kayla (Forrest Taylor) Ryan, of Glens Falls; his step-daughters: Brianna (Eric Phillips) Murphy, of South Glens Falls and Haley (Leon Stevenson) Murphy, of England; his son, Matt (Sara Casey) Nelson, of South Glens Falls. He is also survived by his sisters: Kathy (Rick) Brown, of South Glens Falls, June Morse, of OH and Cynthia (Michael Marra) Miranda, of Mechanicville; his brother, Paul (Nancy) Ryan, Jr., of South Glens Falls; and five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will be held at a later time to be decided.
In lieu of flowers donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Saratoga County SPCA, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
The family would like to thank Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home for making this as easy as possible and to the many staff at Glens Falls Hospital for all the care and compassion given to Robert and his family during this time.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
