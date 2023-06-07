April 1, 1941—June 3, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — Robert A. Nolan, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with his loved ones at his side.

Bob was born April 1, 1941, to Robert O. and Mary (Currier) Nolan. His childhood home was in Albany, with the family spending summers at their vacation home on Lake Lauderdale.

It was at a New Year’s Eve dance at the former Town House, while home on leave from the Navy, where Bob met his future wife, Marilyn. They married in June 1965 and were to celebrate their 58th Anniversary this month.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn (Liebig) Nolan; he is survived by three children and their spouses: Pamela and John Sherman of Cambridge, Christopher and Kerri Nolan of Corona, CA, and Julie and Doug Patchin of Anchorage, AK. He was a loving grandfather to five grandchildren: Carly Hall, Brian Hall, Connor Nolan, Abby Patchin and Matthew Patchin; his brother, William Nolan, survives him; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and family. Bob was predeceased by his cousin and childhood partner-in-mischief, Donnie Brandow, who was like a brother to him.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. Funeral services with military honors will be Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. A reception will be at the Greenwich Elks Club following the services.

In memory of Bob, the family suggests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.ORG.

To sign the online guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.