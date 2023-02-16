July 22, 1934—Feb. 11, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Robert A. Mitchell, 88, of Pelon Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 22, 1934, in Indian Lake, he was the son of the late Edward and Geneva (Beach) Mitchell. He was a graduate of Indian Lake Central School. He served in the United States Army.

On October 23, 1960, he married Glenda L. Hammond in North Creek.

Robert worked for Hamilton County Highway Department, retiring as foreman in 1991.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, especially in Pine Lake, puzzles, and building model airplanes. Most important to Robert was his family.

Robert will be fondly remembered as a kind and generous man who always had a smile.

He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Glenn Mitchell; his siblings: Rita Turner, Vaneta Hutchins, Janet Cole, Louann Beavers, Peter Mitchell, and John Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Glenda Mitchell; their sons: Christopher (Kelli) Mitchell, Kim (Sandra) Mitchell, Matthew (Sue) Mitchell, all of Indian Lake; seven grandchildren: Paul (Ally) Mitchell, Samantha (Danny) Mitchell, Cassandra (Ben) Check, Danielle Mitchell, Zachary (Stephanie) Mitchell, Kierstyn Natter, and Alexandra Mitchell; eleven great-grandchildren: Noah, Alanna, Owen, Breanna, Addilyn, Zaiden, Bella, Amara, Luke, Myla, and Connor; brother, Bruce (Linda) Mitchell; brother-in-law, Edward Beavers; sisters-in-law: Carol Mitchell and Linda Mitchell; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would also like to give special thanks to family friend Tom Purcell who earned the nickname “The Good Son” for all the help he has given Robert and Glenda over the years.

Friends may call Saturday, March 4, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation with Fr. Philip Allen, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 773, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.