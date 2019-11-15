March 20, 1918 — Sept. 30, 2019
QUEENSBURY and SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert A. Merwin, 101, a former resident of South Glens Falls and Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at the Home of the Good Shepherd, South Glens Falls.
He was born on March 20, 1918 in Blue Mountain Lake and was the son of the late Earl and Rose (Gates) Merwin.
At the age of five, his father passed away leaving his wife Rose and their five children to move to South Glens Falls in two Model “T” Fords to enable her to find work.
Robert attended South Glens Falls School and graduated in 1938, where he was president of his class, president of the Student Council and received the American Legion Award for Leadership.
He was employed by A & P Food Store as an assistant manager of the South Street store where he met his future wife, Edna LaVigne.
Robert entered the US Army as a volunteer. In 1942, he served in Africa, Italy and France as an artillery observer in a flash sound unit that located targets day or night by triangulation. Bob was awarded the rank of corporal and received a Tech Merit Award.
Following his discharge in 1947, he married “his waiting sweetheart.” They remained married for 57 years until her death on August 19, 2004.
He was hired by South Glens Falls School District as custodian of the Coal Fed Boilers at Spring Street School and South Glens Falls High School. In 1951, Bob was appointed supervisor of buildings and grounds of seven buildings with 32 employees.
He retired in 1980 after 32 years of dedicated service, and he moved to Florida, returning to the Queensbury area in 1998.
He is survived by a cousin, Evelyn Thompson; sister-in-law, Joyce Massiano; brother-in-law, Michael Massiano; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Bob to the Home of the Good Shepherd, 198 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
