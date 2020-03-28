Robert A. McDonough

He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years and high school sweetheart, Ann (Davison) whom he married on July 16, 1960. Throughout his life, he and Ann camped all over the northeast with their Apache and the Blazer, but settled down on a permanent spot right on the coast in Cape Neddick, Maine where the past 30 summers were spent. In Maine, Bob felt at home and was a friendly fave welcoming returning campers at the Cape Neddick Campground. He enjoyed lobstering, blueberry picking, relaxing with all the locals, and watching the tides go in and out. In the winters, he enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He volunteered as Scoutmaster for BSA Troop No. 6 in Glens Falls and was pleased to see his sons and grandsons also involved in Scouting. He retired from Finch Pruyn in 1997 having spent 27 years working for the company, including managing Finch’s retail stores for home appliances. He was an active member of Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls and held the position of Warden. Brother of the late Shirley (McDonough) Post of Saratoga; brother-in-law of John L. Davison, Jr. of Maine and New Hampshire, Uncle of Darlene (Gregg) Burke of Saratoga Springs. Dearly loved father of Bruce R. (Julie) and their children Bennett and Clare of Saratoga Springs, Eric J. (Anne) and their children Drake and Colin of Ballston Spa, Ellen A. (Joseph) Malinowski and their children Joseph and Sarah of Niskayuna.