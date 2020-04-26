Robert A. Lamagna
July 19, 1939 — April 22, 2020

STONY CREEK — Robert A. Lamagna, 80, of Warrensburg Road, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born July 19, 1939 in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Gennaro and Eleanor (Naddeo) Lamagna.

Bob proudly served his country overseas with the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in 1959.

He married Joan Peters on Oct. 1, 1966. He was employed by Hartman Fuels and Interboro Fuel Company until relocating with his family to Stony Creek in 1976. He began his employment with Riverside Gas & Oil until his retirement in 2004. Bob was a true New Yorker, enjoying the Yankees, Rangers, and Giants.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Joan Lamagna of Stony Creek and their daughter, Gina; as well as several cousins and many friends.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted in the future at a time to be announced.

His family would like to thank Dr. John Rugge of Hudson Headwaters Health Network for his decades of care, as well as the nurses and doctors at Albany Medical Center.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302.

