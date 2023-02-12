WHITEHALL, NY — Robert A. Gendron, 62, passed away comfortably on Feb. 7, 2023.

Bob lived a full life in his few years; he served 21 years in the Air National Guard, earned five degrees, enjoyed a diverse career in tech, physical therapy, education, and the Department of Corrections, and traveled to 32 countries. When Bob did have free time, he was volunteering in the community, an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion, or renovating his home, which he did right up until the last few years.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jane (Finch) Gendron; children: Robert F. Gendron and Marion E. Gendron, sisters Debbie Wickett (and brother-in-law Bill C. Wickett) and Michelle Kennedy; and his nieces and nephews. His spirit will live on through adoring family and friends. The family is deeply appreciative to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home staff who provided tender care for Bob.

All are welcome to attend Our Lady of Hope parish in Whitehall, NY for a visiting hour from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. His family will hold a private military burial.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY.

To leave an online condolence or to order flowers, please visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.