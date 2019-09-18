Nov. 20, 1945 — Sept. 9, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Robert A. “Bobby” Baker, 73, of Schroon River Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Elderwood at North Creek, following a long illness.
Born Nov. 20, 1945, he was the son of the late Theron (Tim) and Ida Baker.
Bobby was a lifelong resident of the area and was a 1963 graduate of Warrensburg Central School. He was an electrical contractor in the area for many years.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Timothy, Donald and Richard Baker; his sister, Joanne de Lima; as well as a granddaughter.
He is survived by his son, Brian Baker and his wife, Stephanie; daughters, Angela and Jennifer; grandchildren, Alicia, Austin and Alexis; his sister, Edrie Griffin and her husband, Robert; and brother, Tom Baker and his longtime companion, Gail Carpenter; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Bob’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside celebration will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Reynolds Cemetery, Thurman. His family would like to invite his friends for a final goodbye at his final resting place. His family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Adult Home for their never-ending patience and care for the last six years.
