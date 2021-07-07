Dec. 29, 1922—June 9, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Rita T. McMurray a longtime resident of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away from natural causes on June 9, 2021 at The Pines, Glens Falls, NY.
Born on December 29, 1922, in Cambridge, NY, she was the fourth born child of the late Mark and Gertrude (Lyons) O’Malley.
She was a graduate of Greenwich High School. In May of 1947, she graduated from the Canale School of Beauty Culture in Glens Falls, NY She also worked as a waitress and worked at the Joy Dept. Store as a cashier and also in the security dept. Later, she found her calling to be in the health field and worked at The Eden Park Nursing Home in Glens Falls as a CNA and also in the Activities Dept. She had to leave that job eventually to care for her husband, who had to retire early from the General Electric due to prostate cancer.
She was a people person and took great pride in helping anyone out. Our neighbors and relatives were happy to have their own personal hairdresser because she would always be there for them when they wanted their hair washed, set and styled. She and they enjoyed every minute of it!
Rita was predeceased by her parents and her infant brother, John Joseph; husband, Harold McMurray; brother, James O’Malley (Joan); her sisters: Mary Sisson (George), Celia Grenquist (Vern), Helen Wershiner (George), Patricia Towns (Vern).
She is survived by her brothers: Mark (Bridgett) of Oceanside, CA and Charles William of Jackson, NY. Two sisters: Margaret Uline (Edwin) of Ballston Spa and Leona Miller of Jacksonville, FL. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Colleen and her partner, Ron from Queensbury, NY and also by her cherished grandson, Dr. Michael J. Seaman D.O. of Long Island City, NY, along with many nieces and nephews.
There were private prayer services held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Greenwich, NY with the Pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church presiding.
Those who wish may send a remembrance in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101 or to The American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205 or to the charity of their choice.
We miss you so very much mom and grandma...Until we meet again... Love you!
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.