Dec. 29, 1922—June 9, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Rita T. McMurray a longtime resident of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away from natural causes on June 9, 2021 at The Pines, Glens Falls, NY.

Born on December 29, 1922, in Cambridge, NY, she was the fourth born child of the late Mark and Gertrude (Lyons) O’Malley.

She was a graduate of Greenwich High School. In May of 1947, she graduated from the Canale School of Beauty Culture in Glens Falls, NY She also worked as a waitress and worked at the Joy Dept. Store as a cashier and also in the security dept. Later, she found her calling to be in the health field and worked at The Eden Park Nursing Home in Glens Falls as a CNA and also in the Activities Dept. She had to leave that job eventually to care for her husband, who had to retire early from the General Electric due to prostate cancer.

She was a people person and took great pride in helping anyone out. Our neighbors and relatives were happy to have their own personal hairdresser because she would always be there for them when they wanted their hair washed, set and styled. She and they enjoyed every minute of it!