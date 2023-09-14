Aug. 13, 1926—Sept. 10, 2023

FORT EDWARD—Rita R. Dewey, 97, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

Born August 13, 1926 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alma (Lemery) Robillard.

Rita was a graduate of Glens Falls High School with the class of 1945.

She worked as a teller at Citizens Bank for many years and sold Avon and Stanley Home Products.

Rita was an active volunteer at St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls and a faithful member of the Rosary Alter Society. She was a member of the Moreau Community Fun Band, where she was famous for her role as “Second Hand Rose”. She was also a member of the Coopers Cave Car Club.

She and her husband, Harley, shared many happy and active years. They spent summer at Glen Lake and winters in Florida after their retirement. They were members of the Coopers Cave Car Club and owned several antique cars. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was active in many things. She loved travelling and travelled to Italy in her 80’s with her childhood best friend, Shirley Cleveland.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harley Dewey; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Roland and Ann Robillard, Robert and Doris Robillard, and Arthur Jr. and Mary Robillard; her sister-in-law, Shirley Dube; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Howard and Charlotte Bowman.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Dianne Prairie (Ronald) Roughead, of Bradenton, Florida; her sons, Joseph (Linda) Dewey of Gansevoort and David Dewey of South Glens Falls; her granddaughters, Lara (Gene) Sherry of Bradenton, Florida, Andrea (Darrin) Tulley of Canton, Connecticut, Michelle (Josh) Dansky of Granton, California, and Kelly (Chris) Burke of Gansevoort; her great-granddaughters, Olivia Anne Sherry of Bradenton, Florida and Sadie Tulley of Canton, Connecticut; her great-grandsons, Luke Sherry and Alexander Sherry of Bradenton, Florida, and Owen Tulley of Canton, Connecticut; along with her life-long best friend, Shirley Cleveland and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 am on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.

Calling hours were held Wednesday, September 13 at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.

Burial will be held at Southside Cemetery South Glens Falls.

Donations in Rita’s memory can be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home or Community Hospice of Saratoga.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at www.sbfuneralhome.com