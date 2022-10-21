Rita Mary Bromirski

March 21, 1933—Oct. 7, 2022

HOOSICK FALLS — Rita Mary “Grammy” Bromirski, 89, died peacefully surrounded by her family on October 7, 2022.

Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Anthony “Ski” Bromirski, her parents Edward and Irene, her brother Robert “Wiggy”, and her niece Kelly.

Rita was born on March 21, 1933 and spent her early years on the Shea farmstead on Bovie Hill Road As she endured a case of polio, she attended the one-room schoolhouse on Bovie Hill. Rita moved on to attend St. Mary’s Academy after that. She spent her first years at St. Mary’s driving herself to school in her horse and buggy. Rita graduated from St. Mary’s in 1950 and made sure all her children followed in her footsteps.

After a two-year courtship, during which “Ski” never got past the back porch, the pair were wed on June 25, 1955. Their 60-year romance led to their children: Mark (Jane), David (Bridget), Peter (Tracy), and Judy (Mark). Their grandchildren are: Shea (Abby), Elizabeth (Drew), Amelia (Dan), William Bromirski (Jordyn), and Ben and Stasia Epler. Her newest favorite was her great-granddaughter, “Brynnie.”

Grammy spent most of her life in and around Hoosick Falls. She did take a trip of her lifetime to Ireland with her brother and spent a few summers with the family at Rye Beach.

Grammy was a great supporter of her grandchildren’s sporting events, attending games at St. Mary’s, Cambridge, St. Rose, and Southern Vermont College. She spent a lot of time with Bridget and Nan (Sandy) traveling all over New England on road trips for SVC and St. Rose away games!

Grammy was mostly a stay-at-home mom but she did get out of the house. She loved being a member of the Home Bureau. The house is still full of her projects and knickknacks that she and her friends created. She also was a telephone operator, a classroom aide at HFCS, worked with Toots and Patty at Thorpe’s, and kept Jerry Schwartz and Joe Cullen in line at the liquor store on Church St.

We were very blessed to have this great lady in our lives. Grammy kept all of us in line and made our lives so much more complete.

We invite you to come celebrate her life with us. Calling hours are Monday Oct. 24, 2022 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls, NY. Rita’s funeral mass will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made through the funeral home to the Karen McGovern & Molly McGovern Fund. Remember to always bet on the grey horse!