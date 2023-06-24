Dec. 5, 1938—June 20, 2023

OLMSTEDVILLE — With heavy hearts and profound sadness we announce the passing of Rita Mae Leddick after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Rita left this world on June 20, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of unconditional love, kindness, and compassion.

Daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Pierson) Smith, Rita was born on Dec. 5, 1938, in Loon Lake.

She was a beacon of light in the lives she touched. Her warm smile, gentle words, and nurturing soul was a source of comfort and strength to her family and friends. She had a deep devotion to her loved ones and dedicated herself wholeheartedly to their well-being.

Rita was a remarkable mother who showered her children and grandchildren with unconditional love and support. She embraced her role with grace and selflessness, always putting her family’s needs before her own. Her love knew no bounds, and she was a constant source of guidance, wisdom, and encouragement. Her memory will forever remain etched in the hearts of her children and grandchildren, who are grateful for the countless cherished memories they shared with her.

Beyond her role as a mother and grandmother, Rita had a passion for music, dancing, singing, nature, cooking, sunshine, and travel. From the motorcycle trip to Alaska and back, her tour of the country in an RV, to her lifelong goal of visiting the family homestead in County Sligo, Ireland, she savored each new experience and her collection of souvenirs.

She enjoyed all things nature, often pausing to listen to the birds singing, tending to her flowers and houseplants, while singing to them. Rita would brighten any room with her own light but she was known for throwing open the curtains in any room she entered so she could enjoy the sunlight. She knew every popular dance of each decade that passed but the jitterbug and line dancing were among her favorites.

Her beautiful voice helped shape the family passion for music and Rita’s extensive collection of albums, CDs, and tapes showed her love for all kinds of music in almost every genre. She delighted her family with her baking and cooking, and her apple crisp with special vanilla sauce was a family favorite.

Rita leaves behind a profound legacy that will endure for generations to come. While we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate her life and the incredible impact she had on all of us. Her memory will forever be a guiding light, reminding us to shower our families with unconditional love, to live with kindness, and embrace life’s joys and challenges with grace.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a son, John Michael Leddick, Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Michael Leddick “Mike” of Olmstedville; her children: Vincent Edward and Tonya (Combs) Leddick, Christopher Leddick, Michelle (Leddick) Howland and partner Tyler Peter; her grandchildren: Michael Vincent and Kerri (Murphey) Leddick, Danielle Leddick, Ryan Leddick and partner Mike De Socio, Tessa (Leddick) and Joshua Kilmartin, Johna Mae Howland, Timothy Michael Howland and partner Victoria Glover, Anna Howland, Zayne Leddick, Asia Leddick; her great-grandchildren: Luca Quagliana, Declan Quagliana, Aurora Quagliana, and Ayla Kilmartin; her siblings: Edwin James Smith, Joseph Smith, and Deborah (Smith) and Gary Clark; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have reached out with their condolences, support, and love during this difficult time. Your kind words and gestures provide solace to our grieving hearts, and we are forever grateful for your presence in our lives.

We also extend our gratitude to the staff at Elderwood, North Creek, for taking care of Rita.

Friends may call on Rita’s family from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, Church Road, Olmstedville. Rite of committal will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Olmstedville.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Rita’s name to the North Country Hardship Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Rest in eternal peace, dear Rita. You will be profoundly missed and forever cherished. May your soul find tranquility in the embrace of our heavenly father.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.