Rita M. Burdick

Rita love to travel, especially for an opportunity to gamble with her family (she practiced with poker at family gatherings in her home). She loved reading and history, watching her favorite shows and beloved Yankees, and clowns, she loved her family. She said she was blessed to have each and every one of those “clowns” despite all of the gray hair that they gave her. Rita’s face was never so radiant as when she talked about her grandkids and great grandkids. We know that Rita will be eternally grateful to join her husband who she loved deeply throughout their marriage and for each of the 38 years that she missed him afterwards.