July 23, 1931—Aug. 9, 2021
SCHROON LAKE — Rita M. Burdick, 90, passed away peacefully Monday morning August 9, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
Rita was born July 23, 1931 in the Bronx, NY the daughter of the late John and Loretta (Dowling) Hodson.
She is predeceased by her husband, George Burdick, retired Air Force Tsgt., who adored her, and she is survived by an enormous, devoted family: her children: Susan (Tom) Breach of MD, Lori (Rod) Bessey of North Bangor, Patricia (Gary) Colson of Hadley, John Burdick of Lake, Placid, Jennifer DeMarsh (David Hicks) of Galway, and Lisa (Brent) Dezalia of Schroon Lake. Rita was admired by her loving grandchildren (13), and great grandchildren (15), of whom there are 28.
She brought her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren together with grace, generosity, and that renowned Burdick look.
Rita was employed by the Essex County Office of the Aging in Elizabethtown, NY as a Home Health Aide. After her retirement, Rita’s years of service and outreach continued through her volunteerism at the Schroon Lake-North Hudson Historical Society. Among Rita’s most valued offerings was her dedication to her church and faith; she was a devout Catholic, and despite all of the trials in her life, that never wavered.
Rita love to travel, especially for an opportunity to gamble with her family (she practiced with poker at family gatherings in her home). She loved reading and history, watching her favorite shows and beloved Yankees, and clowns, she loved her family. She said she was blessed to have each and every one of those “clowns” despite all of the gray hair that they gave her. Rita’s face was never so radiant as when she talked about her grandkids and great grandkids. We know that Rita will be eternally grateful to join her husband who she loved deeply throughout their marriage and for each of the 38 years that she missed him afterwards.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for many years of supportive, compassionate care. Loved ones are invited to join Rita’s family at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake on Friday, at 10 a.m. for a calling hour and a funeral mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, to celebrate Rita’s memory, donations can be made to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. To offer an online condolence please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
