Feb. 10, 1945—March 19, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Rita Louise Van Guilder, 78, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born Feb. 10, 1945, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marion (Lampmon) Mattison.

She attended Schuylerville Central School District. Rita continued her education at Adirondack Community College obtaining her degree in nursing.

On December 23, 1961, she married the love of her life, Alfred Van Guilder in South Glens Falls. They were married 59 years before his passing in October of 2021.

Rita was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hudson Falls.

She retired from Pleasant Valley Nursing Home in Argyle after many years of service.

Rita was extremely faithful in her Christian journey and enjoyed watching Christian shows, the Food Channel, soap operas, baking, cooking, gardening, car rides with her husband, taking care of her sister, Marie, writing in her journal daily, and most importantly her greatest joy was her four children.

She was a member of the Salvation Army for many years.

In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Van Guilder; her grandson, Jacob Matthew Timms-Van Guilder; brother, Ed Mattison.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Valerie (Albert) Habshi, Alfred Van Guilder, Jr., Christopher Van Guilder, Sr., Steven (Nicole) Van Guilder; her grandchildren: Albert Habshi, Jr. (Alicia), Michael Habshi (Christine), Christina Habshi (Ryan), Jolin Williams (Kerry), Chistopher (Paula) Van Guilder, Jr., Hannah Timms-Van Guilder (Matteo), Susan-Mary Bates; her great-grandchildren: Andrew Habshi, Aaron and Austin Gilles, Arika and Adria Goodrich, Aiden Habshi, Malakai, Jazlynn and Kaylynn Williams; siblings: Lucy Reed, Richard Mattison (Donna), John Mattison, Marie Mattison, Mary Maxwell; special niece, Terrie Reed; as well as many great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2022 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

Memorial donations in Rita’s memory can be made to Moreau Emergency Squad, Inc., 1583 state Route 9, Moreau, NY 12828-9433.

To view Rita’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.