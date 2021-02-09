Rita Juliette Tatro

Rita was a resident of Gansevoort for most of her life. There she lived with her life-long love, her husband, Bill and where they raised their family. Rita loved the country life. It was a common sight to see her waving at neighbors driving by as she was busy hand mowing the lawns. "It's great exercise!" She'd always say! As you may guess, she was very out-going and loved to entertain. Rita's cookies and pies were always ready for unexpected family or friends. But her specialty was homemade onion rings! If company dropped by and they had an unexpectedly long visit, she'd get that grease good and hot and start frying up the best onion rings you've ever had. Onion rings and a beer for dinner! And Nobody ever complained about that!