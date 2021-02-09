Rita Juliette Tatro
Feb. 25, 1935 - Feb. 2, 2021
TICONDEROGA - Rita Juliette Tatro, 85, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Moses-Ludington Hospital of Ticonderoga. Born in Waltham, VT, February 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Alice (Rheaume) Paquette.
Rita was a resident of Gansevoort for most of her life. There she lived with her life-long love, her husband, Bill and where they raised their family. Rita loved the country life. It was a common sight to see her waving at neighbors driving by as she was busy hand mowing the lawns. "It's great exercise!" She'd always say! As you may guess, she was very out-going and loved to entertain. Rita's cookies and pies were always ready for unexpected family or friends. But her specialty was homemade onion rings! If company dropped by and they had an unexpectedly long visit, she'd get that grease good and hot and start frying up the best onion rings you've ever had. Onion rings and a beer for dinner! And Nobody ever complained about that!
Rita was young at heart, and when Bill would put a polka record on the record player, push the furniture out of the way and grab her hand they'd laugh and twirl around that space like it was the best dance floor ever! If at a wedding or party, they'd be the first ones out there warming up the dance floor.
Rita loved her family, but the grandkids when they shared time with her was special. These past few years while Bill has been in Elderwood she cherished the visits of the great grandkids. She loved the hugs, and skits and dances they created to entertain her. The cards and hand drawn pictures adorned her walls. After COVID, it was FaceTime and parking lot visits to her apartment and phone calls that kept her through.
A few memories shared by the older grandchildren are - her special chocolate chip cookies loaded with walnuts, popcorn popped on the stove and eating it on their bed with them while watching the Wheel of Fortune, helping her in the garden, trips to DD, and so much more, as the slide presentation will show. Some grandchildren were closer with her later in her life and that's okay. She was grateful that she got to see five generations in her lifetime.
Rita was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and always wanted others to share the benefits of knowing there's a beautiful future for mankind ahead of all of us. (At her memorial service you will hear from the Bible why she had this hope).
Rita was predeceased by her grandson Keith Tatro; her three brothers, Maurice, Emile and Robert Paquette.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bill Tatro; one son, Mac Tatro and his wife Denise of Queensbury; two daughters: Pamela Smith and her husband Steven of Ticonderoga and Leana Persing and her husband Brian of Maryland; one sister, Lucile Cousino of Vermont; one sister-in-law, Joyce Paquette of Vermont; eight grandchildren: Travis Tatro, Trista Smith, Amanda Swinyer, Britni Casagrain, Emily Collins, Lucas Wilson, Shelbie Prouty, and Kylie Persing;
eight great-grandchildren: Madison Smith, Jacob Pfeiffer, Bailey Pfeiffer, Isabella Swinyer, Grayson Swinyer, Kenzi Casagrain, Levi Casagrain and Jack Mayhay; great-great grandchild, Carter Collard; and many nieces and nephews.
A Virtual Memorial Service via Zoom will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. For any who wish to attend, Meeting ID - 964 5977 4772 Passcode - 21345.
