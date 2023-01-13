Nov. 8, 1947—Jan. 6, 2023

CLIFTON PARK — Rita Jane Martineau, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was born on Nov. 8, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Jane (Savasta) Rayno.

Rita graduated from Hudson Falls High School and then attended beauty school where she was trained to be an excellent cosmetician and she applied her skills for several years in the field.

One day, while bowling, she met her husband, Paul William Martineau, Jr. He was home on leave from the Naval Academy and sending strikes down the aisle right next to her. They instantly fell in love and married a short time thereafter. Together they traveled the world and Hawaii became a favorite destination, which they would visit every year.

She was the beloved wife of over 55 years to Paul; loving mother of: Kristi (Algot Anderson) Martineau and the late Michelle (David) Lake; loved sister of the late Frank (Rozlin Lama) Rayno; cherished grandmother of: Minnie Mae Anderson, Clay Lake and Carter Lake.

Rita was a wonderful Navy wife and a fantastic mother, always giving all of herself to her family.

Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, from 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A funeral service to honor Rita will conclude the afternoon at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Rita’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.