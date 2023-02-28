May 7, 1959—Feb. 22, 2023

SALEM — Rita E. Wadsworth, 63, of Salem, passed away peacefully February 22, 2023, at her home in Salem with her love, Craig, at her side after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 7, 1959, in Glens Falls, NY, Rita was the daughter of the late Gordon and Muriel (Owens) Barrett. She spent a majority of her life in Salem where she raised two children.

Some may remember her as their waitress at her father’s restaurant, Gordie’s Take Out in Salem. That was just the start of making her impression on the many people she knew. After over 30 years with Salem Farm Supply, there were very few people in Salem that didn’t know and like her. She made it hard to not like her. Her down to earth attitude and gullible character made for a good time. Outside of work or a special event she was never seen without her bandanna on. Rita loved to laugh and just have fun. Time with her grandkids were spent playing games and doing crafts which she enjoyed very much. Her favorite moments were spent with Craig hanging out in their bar, where they received numerous visitors. There was rarely a day where someone didn’t stop in. She was a well-loved person and will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandchildren, David & Care-n-love Wadsworth.

Rita is survived by her life partner of 25 years, Craig Linendoll; her children: Randy Wadsworth, II and April (Lou) Young, of Greenwich; siblings: Rhonda (Ray) Lunt of Hartford, Roxanne (Rick) Barrett and Gordon “Gordie” (Steph) Barrett of Gloversville. Rita is also survived by her grandchildren, Kylie Young and Arianna Wadsworth of Greenwich, NY; Randy Wadsworth III of Shaftsbury, VT; her special loved ones, Ashley, Ryan and Sean Dunlea & Annie May Linendoll of Barre, VT, and Eric Tyler of Salem, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are Friday, March 3, 2023, from 3:00—6:00 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. Rita was not a fan of dressing up, so please dress casual and comfortable and instead of black wear your favorite color. She did not want services but there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local charity/nonprofit of your choice in Rita’s honor.

To offer condolences or share a remembrance, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.