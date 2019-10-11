Oct. 12, 1948 — Oct. 8, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Rita B. Ash, 70, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.
Born Oct. 12, 1948 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Beatrice Smith Rowe.
Rita worked for many years at Thomas’ Poultry Farm in Schuylerville. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Roy Ash.
Survivors include her longtime companion, Jim Upton of Fort Edward; her daughter, Wendy Seney of Greenwich; her sons, William (Marlene) Ash and Scott “Porky” (Dawn) Ash, both of Schuylerville and Tracey “My Baby” (Lori) Ash of Fort Edward; her brother, Donny (Dar) Rowe of Hudson Falls; her special cousin, William “Smitty” Smith of Fort Edward; 11 grandchildren, Jason “Jake the snake” (Jill) Seney, Joseph “Buster” (Tiffany) Seney, Jennifer “FuFu” (Tyler) Wolf, William “Willy” Ash III, Amber”Bam” Manney, Brittany “Innypooh” (Joe) Ash, Angelica “Beaner” Ash, Tracey “Gator” Ash Jr., Scott “Moose” Ash Jr., Allen Ash, Tiffany “Tiffer” Ash; and the highlight of her life and always putting a smile on her face were her great grandchildren, Kora Smith, Kiera Seney, Jason “Goobey” Seney Jr., Kiley Millis, Carson “Bubby” Wolf, Skylar “Sky” Seney, Maddie Ash, Sophie Seney, Connor “Fat man” Wolf, Maisie Ash, and Charlotte Seney; and her special fur baby, Kiki.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials can be made in her memory to Jim Upton and William Smith, 1394 state Route 196, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
