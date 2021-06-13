ROSEVILLE, CA — Rita Anne Guidon-Martin, 68, passed away on April 17, 2021, in Roseville, CA.

She was born in Cambridge, NY to the late Edward and Jane (McHugh) Guidon. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law John Heckman.

Rita graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1970 and went on to study at the College of St. Rose, and the University of Albany where she completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She was employed by the National Federation of Independent Business for 15 years, where she helped in the advocacy and representation of small business owners. Later, she moved to California and worked for the California State Employment Development Department for twenty years, assisting veterans in obtaining employment.

She loved to travel, visiting various states in the U.S. and many countries in Europe, but Texas and California were particularly important to her. She relocated to California and lived there for over twenty-five years. She loved the West Coast’s wildlife, geography, and stunning flora; however, Cambridge, with its rolling hills and gorgeous farmland, also held an incredibly special place in her heart.