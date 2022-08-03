July 22, 1956—July 31, 2022

HARTFORD, NY — Rita Ann (McHenry) Swezey passed away on July 31, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side. Her 9-year battle with pancreatic cancer was mighty and fierce.

Rita was born in Granville, NY on July 22, 1956, the daughter of David and Rose (Whitney) McHenry.

She married Michael J. Swezey on February 24, 1979 and they shared 43 years together. Mike and Rita owned and operated Swezey View Farm where they worked side by side and raised their family.

Rita was a member of the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary, serving in many capacities over the years. She enjoyed her time as a teacher’s aide and bus driver at Hartford Central School and retired after her cancer diagnosis. Rita was known to be the biggest cheerleader for her kids and grandkids at all of their sporting events and many activities. She gave of herself to others in many ways as a quiet leader in her community and was proud to say that it didn’t matter who showed up at her house for a meal, they would leave with their belly full. She was a humble, loving, generous woman who inspired many and was proud to take over the family donut-making tradition. While her children were her world, her real calling was being a grandmother.

Left to cherish her memories are her mother Rose McHenry, her sister Mary and Danny Lussier, her husband Mike Swezey, and her children Amy and Dayton Maxwell, David Swezey and Marie, and Erin and Jacob Cole. Her beloved grandchildren Anna, Molly and Nolan Maxwell, Aiden, Gavin and Lily Swezey, and Logan, Landon and Leah Cole and her soon to be great-granddaughter, Harper. She is also survived by her white German shepherd, Jasper and her extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that turned into family.

She was predeceased in death by her father, David J. McHenry, in-laws Jerome and Leah Swezey, grandson Levi Cole and many other beloved relatives.

Rita’s family is deeply grateful to the doctors and staff of the CR Wood Cancer Center and the ICU nurses and staff at Glens Falls Hospital for showing her and her family compassion and care in her final days.

Calling hours will be Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4-7 at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. A celebration of her life will be held on August 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church in West Hebron. Burial will follow the service at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY. After graveside service all are welcome to join the family at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department for a meal and time of remembrance.

Memorial donations can be made to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, P.O. Box 121 Hartford, NY 12838. Food donations may be dropped off at the firehouse Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.