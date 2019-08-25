COLONIE — Rita Ann Goulty, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at home, with her loving family by her side. Rita Ann was the daughter of the late William R. and Rita G. (Matchett) Lyon. She was the devoted wife of over 62 years to Ronald F. Goulty.
Rita Ann was a graduate of Vincentian Institute. She was a member and a communicant of St. Francis DeSales for many years and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Colonie Fire Company.
Rita Ann’s love was her family. She was a Girl Scout leader and a girls softball manager with Colonie for many years. She was a talented seamstress who would make all of the family’s wedding gowns, business suits and the grandkids’ Christmas pajamas. She enjoyed going to every event with her children and grandchildren. She proudly worked for Cutie Pharma-Care, the family business, as an accountant for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael Lyon; and her two infant children, Frances Ann and Ronald Michael.
Rita Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Goulty; and her cherished daughters, Nancy (Daniel) Cutie, Marilyn (Robert Gallo) Goulty and Susan Horton. She is the adored grandmother of Jesse Horton, Ronald Cutie, Sara Cutie, William Cutie, Luke Cutie, Anna Hunter and Jackson Gallo. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; two nieces; and two nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Interment will be private at Memory Gardens, Colonie, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 in Rita Ann’s memory.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.