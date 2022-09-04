Rita A. McIntire
QUEENSBURY — Rita A. McIntire, of Queensbury, NY, has left this earth, to join her family that have gone before her, on Sept. 2, 2022.
She leaves behind her husband, Philip C. McIntire; and her children: Scott B. Matthews, partner, Stephanie Hansen; Leigh Anne Dorman, husband, Glenn; granddaughters: Annyea and Lily; and great-granddaughter, Maya; Gregg L. Matthews, wife, Lindsay; grandsons: Reece and Graham; Michael P. McIntire, wife, Susan; grandson, Reid; and granddaughter, Sorell; and their beloved Aussie, Honeybear.
By Rita’s wishes, there will be no services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneral home.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
