Nov. 3, 1998—Sept. 5, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Riley C. Green, 22, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Born on November 3, 1998, in Decatur, AL, he was the beloved son of Brian and Lisa Green.

Riley grew up in South Glens Falls and was a 2016 graduate of South Glens Falls High School. He lived a creative and authentic life and his passions knew no bounds. Riley was a talented musician, avid skateboarder, amateur carpenter and mechanic and an ever-curious observer who pursued whatever skills or projects piqued his interests.

Riley looked forward to the family’s annual visit to Walt Disney World. He cared so much about the time with his family and it was one of the many highlights of his life. Riley lived with integrity, caring deeply about a community and those around him. Anyone who met Riley knew how generous he was with his affection and care and his kindness radiated out to all who were fortunate enough to enter his orbit.

He is predeceased by his adored grandfather, John LaCarte, Sr.