Ricky J. O'Dell

Aug. 1, 1963 - Sept. 5, 2022

GLENS FALLS — It is with profound sadness that the family of Ricky J. O'Dell announce the news of his peaceful passing at home on Sept. 5, 2022 following a long, brave battle with cancer.

Born at Glens Falls Hospital on Aug. 1, 1963 to Donald O'Dell and Ramona Hammond, Ricky was a lifelong resident of the Glens Falls area.

He met the true love of his life Victoria in 1985, and she was smitten by his "chicken legs" and running shorts. They were married on Nov. 28, 1987, spending over 35 years together deeply in love. Rick was proud of nothing more than his and Vicky's son, Tommy, with whom he shares a special and adoring bond that is unmatched by all.

A party from the beginning, Rick built lifelong friendships with people who became his brothers on the foundations of live music in the heyday of 80s hair metal. He could often be found reminiscing on old times in a garage listening to music and drinking some beer, or running errands that almost always ended in a monstrous meal. Anyone who knew him can attest to the fact that he was jolly, stubborn and funny, but what made people adore him was his selflessness, his deep sense of giving, his hopeless romanticism, and his never-ending love for his family. Almost all stories about Rick involve a crazy plot twist, some reckless behavior, good food, great music, his family, and sidesplitting laughter.

The top off to an incredible life was Rick becoming a grandfather to his girls, Fallon and Tatum, whom he cherished deeply. He spoke fondly of watching Tommy be a father and sharing in the experience of grandparent-hood with his dedicated and loving wife. Additionally, Rick was enjoying the relationship with his son, Mike Parodi, and was thankful to have spent some time bonding over their mutual love of classic cars and the automotive field.

In addition to his soulmate Vicky; and best friend/son Tommy; Rick leaves behind his granddaughters: Fallon and Tatum; his stepdaughter, Casey Sheppard; grandsons: Cameron and Justin Sheppard; his nephew, Kenny; his sisters-in-law: Debbie and Shirley; his brother-in-law, Dave who was really his brother; many nieces and nephews; his soon to be daughter-in-law, Michelle O'Dell; his mother Lilley O'Dell; sisters: Stormy, Shane, Mary, Donna, Cindy and Cathy; brother Don O'Dell; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Rick has requested that his family forgo a funeral, and in replacement, hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday Sept. 17, 2022 at the Upper Pavilion of the Lake George Battlefield Park from noon-5 p.m.

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Mason and the Oncology team at Glens Falls Hospital and to the Hospice staff at High Peaks Hospice for their dedication to and compassion for Rick and his family during this difficult time.

