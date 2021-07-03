Aug. 5, 1972—June 29, 2021

DAY — Rickey C. Allen, 48, was met in heaven on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 by his family that has passed away before him.

Born on August 5, 1972 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Frank R. and Madeline B. Allen. He was a 1992 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.

He married Marcia Lynn Tennant on March 18, 1995 at the Community Church of Conklingville.

Rickey worked with his brother, Francis, at Dirt & Chip Landscaping in Day. He had also worked for his uncle at Buddy’s Tree Service. Rick was always helping someone or working on something to stay busy.

He enjoyed music, especially old-style country and he was always singing a tune. He also enjoyed hunting, riding his bike and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his parents, Frank and Madeline Allen of Day; his wife, Marcia Allen; his daughters: Nicole Allen of Day, Josie Allen of Colorado, Amber Allen of Day; his siblings: Joe (Dawn) Allen, Francis (Kristal) Allen, Frankie (Tonya) Allen, Jr., Dianna (Jason) Dunn, Sr., Rodney Allen, all of Day; many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.