Richelle Wooddell

Nov. 2, 1983—Sept. 14, 2022

GRANVILLE, NY — Richelle Kayla (MacNeil) Wooddell, 38, of Granville, New York passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2022. She suffered fatal injuries after a motor vehicle accident just outside of her home.

Richelle was born on November 2, 1983 in Cambridge, New York. She was the loving daughter of Linda (Waite) MacNeil. Richelle attended Granville Central School and received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from SUNY Plattsburgh.

She spent most of her younger years with Dave and Dede Parker whom she loved dearly. Their home is where she met her future husband, Craig Wooddell. Richelle and Craig were married on February 14, 2004. She worked with Craig on various farms for years. Richelle then worked for at WWAARC for nine years and became the manager of the house on Aiken Road. Richelle loved all of her residents and co-workers like family.

Richelle was an amazingly devoted mother to her four children and a loving Craig for nearly 19 years. She loved her family beyond measure. She was a loving caregiver who always put others before herself, whether they were her friends, family, or someone she barely knew. She loved visiting with her brothers and their children as well as taking time to spend with her mother. She will be dearly missed by all the hearts she touched.

Richelle was preceded in death by her father, Richard MacNeil, father-in-law, Gary Woodell, Dave Parker, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Left to cherish her memory are mother, Linda (Waite) MacNeil; husband, Craig Wooddell; children: Shayla, Donald, Craigory, and Jasckon; step-children: Heather (James) and Dawson (Holly); brothers: Robbin (Rachel), Randy (Shauna), Raime (Alisha), Russel (Tanya) and Robert; nieces and nephews: Gerald, Douglas, Rhys, Roan, Logan, Annabelle, Liam, Rachel and Isabelle; and her Aunt April (Terri).

