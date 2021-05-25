Richard Xavier Terry
Aug. 30, 1925 - May 21, 2021
CORINTH - Richard Xavier Terry, age 95, was welcomed home by his LORD and Savior early in the morning on Friday, May 21, 2021.
He was born August 30, 1925, the son of the late Francis M. and Dorothy P. (Smith) Terry in Fort Edward, NY. He attended and graduated Fort Edward High School in 1943 where he was also a standout on the baseball diamond. In fact, he was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers and played on their farm team.
Richard was drafted into the U.S. Navy in November of 1943 and served as a Gunner's Mate (GM 3C) while escorting various merchant ships until he was honorably discharged in May 1946.
He then attended Ithaca College on the GI Bill and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949 majoring in physical education. He took additional classes to complete the degree in only three years and graduate cum laude.
Richard re-entered naval service in September of 1950, attending the Navy School for underwater sound detection, and later serving as a SONAR operator on the USS Haynsworth (DD-700). He served honorably, earning the Navy Occupation Service Medal, until being discharged in April 1952.
Following discharge, he returned to the area and became a lifelong resident. He went on to earn additional teaching certifications in elementary education, health and hygiene, and driver education. In his professional career he held many positions in various public schools throughout Warren, Washington, and Saratoga Counties before retiring in 1984.
Through mutual friends, he met his wife Catherine (Fleming) – a math teacher in nearby Queensbury. They were married in August of 1954 and remained together until her passing in 1987. They resided in several area communities before settling in Queensbury where they raised three successful children: Francine, Timothy, and Suzanne and maintained a large vegetable garden, several berry patches, and numerous fruit trees.
He was an usher, eventually serving as lead usher, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, and did so for more than 50 years. He was also a Treasurer for Cub Scout Pack 13 and eventually Boy Scout Troop 16.
In the mid 1990's, also through mutual friends, he met his constant companion for over 25 years, Roberta Corapi of Corinth, NY. He was welcomed into her family and was better known as "Papa Dick" by many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
While many in Corinth may not have known his exact name, he was recognized as the man-on-the-corner-with-the-beautiful-flower-gardens. He could often be found on his hands and knees diligently maintaining the beds. Many would stop to comment and/or ask to take a few bulbs or pieces of root stock. The request was always more than met and often supplemented with a bag of "specially prepared" composted horse manure.
Usually frugal with himself and eschewing accolades, he would frequently make anonymous food donations to local pantries and provide financial assistance to those on hard times. He preferred to be known more by the vehicle he drove than the name he was given.
He is predeceased by a brother who died in child birth; his wife of 33 years, Catherine; a son-in-law, Dr. Thomas C. Brassel; and a grandson, Gregory Terry.
In addition to Roberta Corapi, he is survived by Dr. Francine Terry and Steve Brownfield, Timothy and Helen Terry, Suzanne Brassel, Sean and Suzanna Terry, and Cody and Kathryn Flanagan, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls.
Family and friends may call from 4 – 6:00 p.m. today, (Tuesday, May 25) at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. At the request of the family, everyone attending is asked to please, wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made in Richard's name to the Corinth Food Pantry.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
