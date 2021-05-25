Richard Xavier Terry

Through mutual friends, he met his wife Catherine (Fleming) – a math teacher in nearby Queensbury. They were married in August of 1954 and remained together until her passing in 1987. They resided in several area communities before settling in Queensbury where they raised three successful children: Francine, Timothy, and Suzanne and maintained a large vegetable garden, several berry patches, and numerous fruit trees.

He was an usher, eventually serving as lead usher, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, and did so for more than 50 years. He was also a Treasurer for Cub Scout Pack 13 and eventually Boy Scout Troop 16.

In the mid 1990's, also through mutual friends, he met his constant companion for over 25 years, Roberta Corapi of Corinth, NY. He was welcomed into her family and was better known as "Papa Dick" by many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

While many in Corinth may not have known his exact name, he was recognized as the man-on-the-corner-with-the-beautiful-flower-gardens. He could often be found on his hands and knees diligently maintaining the beds. Many would stop to comment and/or ask to take a few bulbs or pieces of root stock. The request was always more than met and often supplemented with a bag of "specially prepared" composted horse manure.