HEBRON — Richard William Henry Ringer IV, infant son of Tori and Richard Ringer III, was called back to the Lord to be one of his angels on December 22, 2020 as a result of a tragic house fire.
Born at 26 weeks, Richard will be most remembered for the unfailing fight he possessed from the moment he was born. He spent 2.5 months in the hospital waiting for his tiny body to mature enough to sustain him. His bright blue eyes spoke volumes to all who knew him. Those who were blessed to know him will always remember his lively spirit that he imparted to all who carried him. He had a unique ability to calm your troubles and fears.
Richard was predeceased by his aunt, Paris Morgan.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tori and Richard Ringer III; his loving big brother Maxwell Smith; his maternal grandmother Amy Rivers and her fiance; and loving adopted grandfather, Brett Corbett; his maternal grandfather Bruce Rozell; his grandfather Joseph Morehouse; his paternal grandmother Angela Funiciello; his paternal grandfather, Richard Ringer, Jr. and his wife, Victoria Ringer; his aunts and uncles: Derrich (Justine) Funiciello, Richie Brake, Brandy Duling, Caylee, McKenna, Lucas Ringer, Austin Brennan, Joseph Rozell, Keith Goodspeed, Joseph Morehouse, Jr., Arora Rivers-Rozell and Skylar Shaw; as well as everyone who ever met him; and many cousins, great grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of family.
Memorial donations in Richard’s name can be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital, 43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208.
The family requests to keep everyone in your prayers as they recover from this tragic event. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
