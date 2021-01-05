HEBRON — Richard William Henry Ringer IV, infant son of Tori and Richard Ringer III, was called back to the Lord to be one of his angels on December 22, 2020 as a result of a tragic house fire.

Born at 26 weeks, Richard will be most remembered for the unfailing fight he possessed from the moment he was born. He spent 2.5 months in the hospital waiting for his tiny body to mature enough to sustain him. His bright blue eyes spoke volumes to all who knew him. Those who were blessed to know him will always remember his lively spirit that he imparted to all who carried him. He had a unique ability to calm your troubles and fears.

Richard was predeceased by his aunt, Paris Morgan.