Aug. 13, 1951 — June 29, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Richard William Bennett died at home surrounded by his family on June 29, 2020. The son of Arthur Gerard Bennett and Paula Weber Bennett, Richard was born on August 13, 1951 in Queens and raised in Port Jervis. Richard is survived by his wife Patricia Wells; they were married on August 28, 1983 in Queensbury.
Richard attended Orange County Community College and received his land surveyor’s license in 1983. He retired from the New York State Office of General Services, Bureau of Land Management in January 2013. His four decades of experience in the surveying field included eight years as a sole proprietor of a private surveying practice in upstate New York and twenty-four years with the State of New York where he served as Land Surveyor, Senior Land Surveyor and Real Estate Officer with OGS and DOT. He was the Public Lands Surveyor Examiner within OGS for 9 years overseeing the state’s Lands Under Water Grant Program.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his stepsons and their wives: Robert and Kelly Bonnaci, William Bonnaci and Colleen Cunningham, and by his stepdaughter Cindy Bonnaci and her husband Tim Lloyd; his grandchildren: Jesse Bonnaci, Joseph Bonnaci, Patrick Bonnaci, Caitlin Bolduc, Mae Bonnaci, Robert Leon Bonnaci, and David Lloyd; and eight great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his father-in-law, William Wells; his sisters and their spouses: Ellen and James Galligan, Nancy and Anthony Cali, and Jill and Ronald Drachler, sister-in-law Nancy Wheeler and brother-in-law Richard Wells; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private; and burial will be at the VanKeuern Cemetery, Swan Lake, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundations, c/o Kelly McAfee, 27 Hyde Court, Queensbury, New York 12804 or 383 Main Ave. 5th floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
