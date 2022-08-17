Aug. 2, 1938—April 12, 2022

Richard Wade Bapp, 83, passed away with his family by his side at Cleveland Clinic Memorial North Hospital in Stuart, FL on April 12, 2022.

He was born in Schenectady, NY on August 2, 1938 to Marion and Oscar Bapp. He was a loving, kind and wonderful father and a devoted husband. On May 28, 1966 he married the love of his life and best friend, Sharon Hall in Queensbury, NY. Together, they traveled the country to National Parks and Civil War sites. An avid sports fan, he loved the NY Yankees and NY Jets. His favorite hobby was playing poker with friends in NY and FL. He was a member of the Elks Club 1898 in Pompano Beach, FL.

He is predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Kathy Lynn Elrick and his siblings: Robert, David, Donald, Peter and Harriet.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Bapp of Stuart, FL; daughters: Maire Jankowski (Mark) of West Rutland, VT, Susan Wancewicz (Phillip) of Cedar Park, TX; his son, James Bapp of Queensbury, NY; his sister, Ruth Creeden of Stuart, FL; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the West Mountain Community Church in Queensbury, NY. A reception will immediately follow at the Fort William Henry Resort in Lake George, NY. At his request, the burial of ashes will be private.

The family would like to thank the hospital staff at Martin Memorial North during the time of his passing.

Donations can be made to the local Salvation Army in his loving memory. Also, please pass on an act of kindness to someone. He left his family with a legacy of love and kindness.