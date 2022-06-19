June 19, 1940—Jan. 23, 2022

CLEVERDALE/SPRING HILL, FL — Richard W. Sanderspree, 81, of Cleverdale, NY, and Spring Hill, FL, passed away on Jan. 23, 2022. Richard was born in Fort Edward, NY, on June 19, 1940 in the comfort of his parents’ home, William Sanderspree and Ellen (Bascom) Sanderspree. His brother and sister were born in an elevator and an automobile, thus proving he knew how to live the right way from his very beginning.

Dick was a graduate of Fort Edward High School and from Union College with a major in economics. He began his lifelong career as a stockbroker at 20 Maple St. in Glens Falls, NY, starting with Spencer Trask in 1966 and retiring from Morgan Stanley after more than 40 years. He continued his love of daytrading after retiring, despite the loving warnings of his children. He was once asked what exactly he did in his job, and he replied, “Sweat . . . mentally!” He loved ALMOST all the minutes of it, though.

He was fiercely proud of his birthplace and never gave up an opportunity to tell of its former glory. Starting at three weeks of age, he began spending his summers on Lake George in Cleverdale, choosing to settle there to raise his family.

He lovingly dropped by unannounced on his mother; Judy Sanderspree Wetherbee, the best sister anyone could have; and brother David Sanderspree, who all also lived in the community; visits often not particularly taken favorably at midnight. Later favorite weekend pastimes were taking a spin around the neighborhood on his bike, wood carving, or sitting on the front porch in his Adirondack chair looking at his beautiful sliver of the lake and watching the world go by.

He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments and loved nothing more than sharing a story, a swim, or dropping a fishing line in. He taught us all the value of a dollar and the importance of saving. His grandchildren meant the world to him, especially when they made dessert, but he loved them all the time. His favorite dessert to make himself was strawberry shortcake, always following his Betty Crocker recipe and sometimes begrudgingly sharing it with rest of us.

Dick never missed an opportunity to dance and burned up a dance floor every time he could. He started his humble dance beginnings at the Nelson Street Grange. A story he loved to tell was of one of the highlights of his dancing life with Lesley alone on a huge dance floor at an occasion in Acapulco, Mexico, attended also by former President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford, persuading them onto the floor, thus starting the crowd partying.

He could always be found on Saturdays mowing his lawn in his pressed khakis with cigar in mouth and no shirt. This gave his family and neighbors endless opportunities to chastise him playfully for his ungentlemanly attire.

Dick was a member of the Gooley Club in Newcomb, NY, for many years, enjoying hunting and his favorite sport of fishing, an enjoyment he has passed on to his son.

In his early years, he served with the Kiwanis and was a member and past President of the North Queensbury Fire Company. He served in the Army Reserves. He was on the Zoning Board of Appeals and was a Committeeman for the Queensbury Republicans. He was associated for many years with the Stephen J. Potter Foundation, which grants scholarship awards to graduating seniors at Ticonderoga High School, NY. In January 2017, he joined Lesley at the March for Women along with more than 20,000 others in St. Petersburg, FL, in support of women’s issues and civil rights, keeping in his mind the obstacles his two daughters and five granddaughters still have to endlessly face.

Dick provided a marvelous life for his family, the people he loved the most. His son, Scott, says he was a wonderfully funny and great dad to him and his sisters, and they agree.

He is survived and will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of more than 40 years Lesley (Laakso) Sanderspree; son W. Scott Sanderspree (partner Kimberly Chamberlin) of Queensbury; and daughters: Anne Campbell (Benjamin) of Cleverdale, and Suzanne Moon (Rexford) of Cleverdale; his grandchildren: Madeline, Caroline, and Quinn Campbell, Sage Sanderspree, Elizabeth and Rexford Moon; his brother David Sanderspree (Priscilla) of Cleverdale; and several nieces and nephews.

Dick always said when he passed he wanted to be laid out on his front bay window and have friends do a drive-by while the Dark Town Strutters Ball was playing. However, at this time, his adoring family has decided to make everyone happy and invite all family and friends to a memorial service (Hawaiian shirts welcome) at the Cleverdale Chapel at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, followed by a rocking Celebration of his Life with libations, food, and dancing at the Sans Souci, his favorite watering place.

As a reflection of his love of reading and of his love of his Fort Edward birthplace, memorial donations may be made to The Mountainside Library, PO Box 260, Cleverdale, NY, 12820 or The Fort Edward Historical Association, 29 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828.