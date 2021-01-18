Richard W. O’Brien
Nov. 21, 1935-Dec. 9, 2020
NAPLES, FL — Richard W. O’Brien of Naples, FL, passed away on December 9, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Glens Falls on November 21, 1935, the son of M. Raymond O’Brien and Theresa (Connolly) O’Brien.
A multi-sport athlete at St. Mary’s Academy, Dick graduated in 1953. He graduated from Villanova University in 1957. In 1958, Dick entered the International Paper Management Program at the Hudson River Mill in Corinth, and married Patricia Glavin with whom he had two daughters and five sons. Transferred to the Otis Mill in Chisholm, Maine in 1960, Dick became the youngest mill manager in IP history in 1965. In 1974, Dick was transferred back to Corinth and served as mill manager until 1982.
In 1984, Dick married Sally Ann Vaughan, his dedicated partner for the rest of his life. Dick and Sally retired to Naples in 2014. Dick played golf into his 80’s and was a passionate fan of the NY Yankees.
Dick was predeceased by his parents; brothers: Tom, Ray and Bob and sisters: Betty and Mary.
Survivors include wife, Sally and sister, Kay (Dan) Sweeney of Annapolis, MD, daughters: Mary (Mark) Morin of Tampa, FL, and Megan (Jim) Gailey of San Jose, CA; sons: Bill (Leslie) O’Brien of Northborough, MA, Tim (Connie) O’Brien, of Niskayuna, NY, Cullen O’Brien of Cohoes, NY, Tom (Jessie) O’Brien of North Dighton, MA and Patrick O’Brien of Montgomery, AL. Dick was close to his many nieces, nephews and grandchildren, and reunions on Lake George were special.
“Uncle Dick” enjoyed his role as keeper of family history. A staunch Irish-American, Dick traveled to Ireland many times. Dick was especially close to his brother, Tom who died in a Navy plane crash and was an active supporter of US Navy charities.
The O’Brien Family thanks Naples Community Hospital and Landmark Hospital.
