Nov. 25, 1961—Sept. 9, 2023

SCHROON LAKE—Richard W. Hermance Jr., 61, of Queensbury went to drive the streets of heaven with his father and son on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Rick was born on November 25, 1961, in Glens Falls to his parents Richard and Julia (Perras) Hermance. Rick attended South Glens Falls School.

Rick was a truck driver through and through. He loved every minute behind the wheel of his tractor trailer. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and his grand puppy Georgie. Rick loved to tinker on anything he could possibly try to fix. He enjoyed fishing and being outside.

Rick drove trucks for many companies over the years including his own, Hermance Trucking of Wilton, Pallette Stone Corp. of Saratoga Springs, John W. Lucarelli & Sons Inc. of Clifton Park, and for many years hauling logs from Newcomb for Silas Greene.

Rick was predeceased by his son Hunter W. Hermance, his father Richard W. Hermance Sr., and his sister Lori A. (Hermance) McFee.

Survivors include his wife Holly Hermance of Schroon Lake and his two children Nikolaus T. Hermance and Sabrina K. Hermance. His mother Julia Hermance of Queensbury, his sister Susan Hermance of Queensbury, his brother Jody Hermance of Missouri, his mother and father- in- law Alan and Ruth Wemett of Schroon Lake, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

At Rick’s request there will be no calling hours or services. There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

Please love the people in your life to the fullest and make sure you tell them you love them every day. To offer online condolence please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.