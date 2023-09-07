CHESTERTON, NY—Richard W. Clawson (Rich) of Chestertown, NY passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday August 29, 2023, at the age of 86. Born December 21, 1936, in Monsey, NY. A son of the late Harry and Mildred (Whitney) Clawson. He was predeceased by his siblings: Harry Clawson Jr., Harriet Wilson, Thomas Clawson, Gale Clawson, Susan Clawson; and his daughter, Dorothy Clawson. Rich was the beloved husband of Nancy Hirsch. Surviving in addition to his wife Nancy are his four daughters: Susan (Timothy) Trimboli, Nancy (Alan) Olsyn, Karen (Craig) Allgood, JoAnn (James) Mendoza. His sister, Edna Biehl, and nine grandchildren: Joannah, Jennifer, Erik (Trimboli), Jessica, Jaclyn (Olsyn), Allison (Allgood), Amanda, Megan, and James (Mendoza). As well as 15 great-grandchildren.