Dec. 21, 1936—Aug. 29, 2023
CHESTERTON, NY—Richard W. Clawson (Rich) of Chestertown, NY passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday August 29, 2023, at the age of 86. Born December 21, 1936, in Monsey, NY. A son of the late Harry and Mildred (Whitney) Clawson. He was predeceased by his siblings: Harry Clawson Jr., Harriet Wilson, Thomas Clawson, Gale Clawson, Susan Clawson; and his daughter, Dorothy Clawson. Rich was the beloved husband of Nancy Hirsch. Surviving in addition to his wife Nancy are his four daughters: Susan (Timothy) Trimboli, Nancy (Alan) Olsyn, Karen (Craig) Allgood, JoAnn (James) Mendoza. His sister, Edna Biehl, and nine grandchildren: Joannah, Jennifer, Erik (Trimboli), Jessica, Jaclyn (Olsyn), Allison (Allgood), Amanda, Megan, and James (Mendoza). As well as 15 great-grandchildren.
Rich was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He was a retired Conductor for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a proud lifetime member of the NRA. Rich loved spending time with his Family and friends. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers please donate in Rich’s honor to K9sforwarriors.org or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home Inc. 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
