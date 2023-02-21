Feb. 17, 1971—Feb. 17, 2023

CORINTH — Richard W. Beck, 52, of Eggleston St., passed away unexpectedly, Friday, February 17, 2023.

Born on February 17, 1971, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Raymond and Nancy (Juliana) Beck. Richard graduated from Ft. Ann High School in 1991. He married Danielle Butler on October 2, 2001, in Ft. Ann and the couple resided in Corinth for many years.

Richard was employed for many years in construction with the Beck family out of Ft. Ann. He then worked for several years at CR Bard in Queensbury. He was a longtime member of the West Ft. Ann Vol. Fire Department.

Richard enjoyed woodworking, collecting model trains, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved “living in the ‘80s,” wearing his hair long and loud music, and loved spending time with his family, especially his sons.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Ruth Beck and Charles and Mary “Nonny” Paige.

Survivors besides his wife of 21 years of Corinth, and his parents, include five children: Charles and Owen Beck, and Joshua Beck, Scott Beck and Brandon Severance; one granddaughter, Erica; two sisters: Amy Jordan of Ft. Ann and Sherry Stewart of Florida; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the West Ft. Ann Vol. Fire Department, 49 Joe Green Rd, West Ft. Ann, NY, 12827.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.