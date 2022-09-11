Oct. 21, 1943—Sept. 8, 2022

HUDSON FALLS – Richard W. Bacon, 78, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side, on his and his wife’s 49th Wedding Anniversary.

Born October 21, 1943, in Gloversville, he was the son of the late William and Marian (Pelcher) Bacon.

Richard was a 1961 graduate of Broadalbin Central High School and then attended Plattsburgh University.

After college, Richard proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Vietnam, 1st Squadron, 1st Calvary, 1st Regiment of Dragoons, from 1967-1968 and a recipient of a Purple Heart.

Richard was very active in his military community, he was the past Commander of the American Legion, Post 574, in Hudson Falls and past President of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 79.

He enjoyed the great outdoors, including flyfishing, tying flies, hunting and canoeing throughout the Adirondacks. Richard loved taking in the sights and scenes of the mountains while out for a drive. He also enjoyed reading in his quiet time, while soaking in the sun on his porch.

Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, R. Bruce Bacon (Vina), Roger Bacon; his sisters and brothers-in-law: Marilyn (Frank) Kravchak, Marjorie (James) Kelly; his sisters-in-law, Nancie O’Leary (Claude) Pepin and Marion O’Leary (G. Daniel) Nichols; brothers-in-law: Michael F. O’Leary, Patrick O’Leary; his mother and father-in-law, M. Francis and Marjorie (Rivers) O’Leary; and a nephew, Peter John O’Leary.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Marjorie F. Bacon; his son, Sean M. (Sarah) Bacon; and their children: Owen and Willow Greene; his son, Timothy P. (Jocelyn) Bacon; and their children: Jack Patrick and Gavin Michael; his brother and sisters-in-law: William O’Leary (Keitha), Judith A. (Wayne) Chagnon, Bridget M. (William) Davis, Lynn Clark O’Leary and Ann Marie O’Leary; a band of brothers from Vietnam, to numerous to mention; and his best friend for over 50 years, Rick Green (Jean); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls, where a service will follow at 8 p.m.

A graveside service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 79, 1368 Patten Mills Road, Fort Ann, NY, 12827 or the American Legion, Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839

