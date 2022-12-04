Aug. 16, 1940—Nov. 29, 2022

MOREAU — Richard V. “Dick” Randall, 82, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 16, 1940, in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Foster and Bertha (St. John) Randall.

He attended Glens Falls High School.

After high school, Dick proudly joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam era.

On Feb. 1, 1964, Dick married the love of his life Donna LaCross at St. Michael’s Church by Fr. Gaffigan.

Dick was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls.

He worked for South Glens Falls School District for many years as a bus driver and custodian.

Dick enjoyed camping, woodworking in his shop, traveling, his dog Greta, and especially spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother, James Randall and infant sister, Sandra Randall.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Donna Randall; children: Richard Randall and his wife Laura, and Candace Randall; grandchildren: Nicole and Nicholas Hegedus; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Hegedus; brother, John Randall and his wife Cathy; along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Memorial donations in Dick’s memory can be made to Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association, 200 Duell Road, Suite 1, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

To view Dick’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.