May 30, 1944 - Nov. 26, 2022

Richard T. Andrews, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born May 30, 1944, in Hebron, NY, to the late George and Esther (Ely) Andrews.

Richard was a quiet reserved man, but when he did speak, he spoke knowledge. He was very intelligent and loved the challenge of a good puzzle. He enjoyed reading, watching the History channel and he loved Pittsburgh Penguins hockey. Richard was an avid gardener and took pride in his flower gardens, especially his geraniums.

He had a passion for birds, Sarah and Clarence were his cockateels, and he enjoyed watching and feeding birds at his feeder. He married the love of his life Virginia DeMarco on June 20, 1970, and together they had two children. Richard could make an amazing chili and he took pride in creating different unique dishes. He graduated from Saratoga BOCES and went on to work at various paper mills throughout his career, retiring with 36 years in the paper business.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his 8 siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Virginia (DeMarco) Andrews of Ballston Lake; sons, Dustin M. Andrews of Phoenix, AZ, and Preston D. Andrews of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Barbara Loveland of Mulberry, TN; sisters-in-law, Anna Welfley and Theresa Ogneuchuk; brother-in-law Peter DeMarco; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.