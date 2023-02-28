HUDSON FALLS — Richard S. Foster, 73, of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home with loved ones by his side on February 24, 2023.

Richard was born in Glens Falls, NY, to Neal and Mary Patricia (Bartlett) Foster and was the oldest of 13 siblings. He spent a portion of his younger years living in Bayonne, N.J., which he always claimed as his birthplace.

Richard proudly served his country with two tours in Vietnam from 1966-1969 as part of the U.S. Army. He was a proud veteran and supported many of the local veterans clubs including the VFW, American Legion and the Elks Club.

Richard was better known as Big-Daddy Doo-Wop. He could often be found playing his oldies, but goodies at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. He is also well-remembered for his driver position for the Greater Glens Falls Transit. He drove his bus, or trolley, for nearly 20 years, before retiring in 2011.

Richard had several favorite pastimes that he would often enjoy. He loved playing golf and could be seen every Friday morning playing a round with the boys. He is fondly remembered for his love of ABBA music. Richard was one of the premier dart shooters in the area at one time. For several years he played recreational softball for Jeff’s Place. He loved going to the Park Street Tavern to see Ed and all his bar stool buddies, but boy did he hate it when the “Teeny Bopper S&%$” was played on the jukebox.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Foster; his nephew Andrew; his niece Lyndsey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his five children: Christopher Foster, Kelly Foster (Jona Goddard), Brian Foster, Nicholas Foster, and Rickelle Mendez (Richard); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers: John (Katie) Foster, David (Melissa) Foster, and Clayton (Theresa) Foster; Sisters: Mary Connie (Keith) Bishop, Ellen (Richard) Ball, Margaret (David) VanScoy, Lorinda (Dan) Wrye, Josie (Marvin) Putney, Rosemary (Dan) Knight, Lona (Tim) Bleyl, and Farra (Matthew) Pinto; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

If you would like to attend his celebration of life, family and friends will be meeting at Saluto’s Pub in Hudson Falls following the funeral services. Richard’s children would like to thank those who have been there by his side through this very long, difficult time. We would also like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home and the entire Hospice staff and volunteers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Legion, Post 574, 72 Pearl St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.