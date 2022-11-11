Richard Rowell

March 22, 1933—Nov. 8, 2022

GREENFILED CENTER — Born at home in a farmhouse in a small rural Maine town (Harmony, ME) on March 22, 1933, son of Ashley H. Rowell and Alice (Barker) Rowell, Richard passed peacefully at home in Greenfield Center, NY on Nov. 8, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer, with his loving wife Maureen by his side.

Richard was one of five children in a close-knit family, which included his brothers Ashley, Charles, Bob and his sister, Anna. In 1941, the family moved from their farm outside of town into the village of Harmony, where his parents ran the Harmony-Wellington Telephone Co.

In 1950, Richard graduated from Harmony High School and continued his studies at Farmington State Teachers College, completing his B.A. in elementary education in 1954. After graduating from college, he joined the Army, serving at 1st Army Headquarters in Governors Island, NY and later in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Upon completion of his military service, Richard returned to Maine, earned his master’s degree in education (M. Ed), and then relocated to upstate New York to teach English and social studies and coach baseball.

In 1964, he was offered a teaching position at Hadley-Luzerne Central School (HLCS) in Lake Luzerne, NY where he continued his career in education for over 20 years. After completing his doctorate in education (Ed. D) in 1975, Richard took on the role of the Director of the Remedial Reading Program at HLCS, and worked diligently to promote reading proficiency throughout the school district. Later in his career, he volunteered his time to teach at the former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility in Moreau, NY, and enjoyed teaching classes at the college level at the University of Connecticut, as well.

In 1979, Richard met and married Saratoga Springs native, Maureen (Lundgren) Dunn, and they enjoyed a loving marriage of more than 40 years. Together, they bought and refurbished several homes in the Saratoga area, before building two homes of their own in Greenfield Center, NY.

During their retirement, they also traveled extensively — visiting nearly every state in the country and many of its national parks, enjoying the stunning scenery in places like the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Redwoods of California, and the Colorado Rockies. Richard and Maureen were also active members of their church, the United Methodist Church of Saratoga Springs, volunteering their time for numerous church fundraisers and outreach programs.

In addition to his interest in history and travel, Richard was an avid reader and loved gardening.

In the springtime, he was always eager to get started on seedlings for a vegetable garden and as recently as this past summer, took great pride in the flowers that thrived in planters around their home.

As a history buff, Richard especially enjoyed historical fiction and nearly always had a book in hand. He also loved blueberry-picking in the summer and apple-picking in the fall, and everyone in the family loved his apple pies! But perhaps most notable of all was his love of baseball — he was a diehard Boston Red Sox fan and rarely missed a game!

Richard will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched from family members near and far to former students and teachers who he worked with.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Maureen (Lundgren) Rowell; her daughter, Sharon E. Dunn of Ballston Spa, NY; his son, Charles S. Rowell of Laurel Hill, FL; his daughter, Amy A. Rowell; and her son, James M. Pomeranz of York, ME; a brother, Robert “Bob” Rowell and his wife, Mary of Madison, ME; a sister, Anna Katherine (Rowell) Byrd of Austin, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his brother, Charles Rowell and wife, Dorothy of Palmyra, ME, and his eldest brother, Ashley Rowell, formerly of Harmony, ME.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave. at Henning Road, Saratoga Springs.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to a charity of one’s choice.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.